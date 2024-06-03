Several students detained amid pro-Palestine protest in Bengaluru

Fifteen pro-Palestine demonstrators, a majority of who were students, were detained by the police for more than five hours on Sunday evening, June 2, in Fraser Town, Bengaluru.

The students were protesting the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas which has killed over 32 lakh Palestinian civilians, including 26,000 children from constant bombardment by the Israeli Army since October 8, 2023.

Pamphlets and pro-Palestine posters were being distributed on Mosque Road when police personnel came and whisked them away to RT Nagar and Pulakeshinagar police stations. Students alleged that the police thrashed up protestors with one male police personnel beating up a female protestor.

The inspector of Pulakeshinagar police station declined to comment on the matter.