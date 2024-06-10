Sexual abuse case: Prajwal Revanna sent to judicial custody till June 24

Following the order, Revanna, the grandson of JD-S supremo and former PM H.D. Deve Gowda, will be shifted to the central prison at Parappana Agrahara on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Bengaluru: Suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, facing allegations of sexually abusing several women, being taken to a hospital for medical examination under tight security, in Bengaluru, Friday, May 31, 2024. (PTI Photo)(PTI05_31_2024_000201B)

Bengaluru: A court here on Monday sent the sex video scandal main accused and former JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna to judicial custody till June 24.

The order was passed by the court of the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate after he was produced before it as his police custody ended on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted a search at the residence of Revanna’s father and JD-S MLA H.D. Revanna at Basavanagudi here on Monday in connection with the sexual assault case and said they had collected some materials which are to be used as evidence.

The SIT had arrested Prajwal in connection with the kidnap case registered in Holenarasipur by a maid. Later, SIT claimed that both the Revannas had allegedly raped her. H.D. Revanna, the main accused in the case, was arrested and at present, he is out on conditional bail.

Revanna’s mother, Bhavani Revanna, has obtained conditional interim bail until Friday in this case and has been directed to attend the investigation until 5 p.m. every day.

Revanna has undergone medical tests, and his voice samples have been collected and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) to match them with the voice in the leaked videos.

