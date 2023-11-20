Sexual assault accused Brij Bhushan invited to Kambala event in Bengaluru

Former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan, who has been allegedly accused by female wrestlers of sexual assault and harassment, has been invited to felicitate a two-day Kambala event in Palace Grounds in Bengaluru on November 25 and 26.

According to a report by The News Minute, the organisers defended their decision to invite the BJP leader. “Karnataka wrestlers won medals in the National Games held in Goa. They got the opportunity because of the wrestlers federation and the winners wanted to be felicitated by MP Brij Bhushan,” they were quoted by TNM.

Apart from Bhushan, popular Kannada actor Darshan, former BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali, along with Congress leaders including Karnataka rural development and panchayat raj minister Priyank Kharge, Assembly speaker U T Khader, and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje are expected to attend the event.

What is Kambala?

Kambala is a centuries-old agricultural tradition that showcases buffalo racing. The event is very popular and many former chief ministers including B S Yediyurappa as well as DV Sadananda Gowda have graced the event as chief guests.

Experience the thrill of Kambala, a muddy water buffalo race showcasing the athletic prowess of Coastal #Karnataka. Every weekend, witness the speed and precision of buffaloes covering a 140m track in under 12 seconds. Tradition meets athleticism! #Kambala #TulunaduBeauty pic.twitter.com/Se28Q6cRPQ — Karnataka Tourism (@KarnatakaWorld) November 18, 2023

Allegations against Brij Bhushan

On January 18, female wrestlers including Olympics and Commonwealth Games medal winners Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat protested against Brij Bhushan’s charging of sexual misconduct and harassment.

The wrestlers alleged Bhushan of touching inappropriately without consent, stalking, intimidating and demanding ‘sexual favours’.

With slow progress from the Union government’s side, the wrestlers resumed their protest on April 23 demanding an FIR against Brij Bhushan. Their demand was instantly refused by the Delhi Police.

On April 28, the Supreme court came to the distraught wrestlers’ rescue ordering the Delhi Police to register an FIR against Brij Bhushan. Two FIRs including the POCSO Act were evoked against Bhushan. The BJP leader was charged under Sections 54 (assault with intent to outrage woman’s modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 34 (common intention).

However, even after FIRs were lodged, the Delhi Police refused to take action against Brij Bhushan citing inadequate evidence. The wrestlers intensified their protests leading to clashes between them and the Delhi Police.

On May 28, when the new Indian Parliament building was being inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wrestlers marched towards the building as part of a non-violent protest but were instantly restricted by the Delhi Police leading to commotion and widespread condemnation by opposition political parties, certain sportspersons and citizens.

Feeling humiliated and let down by the Central Government, the wrestlers decided to immerse their medals won on various international stages, including the Olympics in River Ganges in Haridwar. However, they were stopped by the farmer leader Rakesh Tikait who promised full support to them.

Meanwhile, on July 18, Brij Bhushan was granted bail by a Delhi court. Bhushan was never arrested.