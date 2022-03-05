‘Shaadi hogayi’ says Salman Khan, leaves fans shocked! [Video]

Mumbai: Salman Khan needs no introduction. Apart from setting the cash registers ringing at box office with his commercially successful films, Salman has always been in news for his personal life. The chocolate boy of 90’s, who dated several pretty actresses in past, is currently rumoured to be dating Iulia Vantur. While there is no official confirmation, the latest video dropped by Salman wherein he speaks about ‘shaadi’ has left his fans curious.

On Saturday, Salman Khan gave a glimpse of the return of his character Prem from Hum Aapke Hain Koun. Taking to Instagram, Salman shared a clip, in which Prem asked him about a wedding. Replying to his younger self, Salman said that the wedding was done.

The video begins with Prem asking Salman, “Aur shaadi (And the wedding)?” Salman replied, “Hogayi (It has been done).” A shocked Prem asked, “Hogayi (It’s done)?” Salman didn’t reply to his question but moved his head to one side as the video ended.

Sharing the video, Salman captioned it, “Hui ya na hui…jaanne ke liye parson dekho (Did it happen or not…to know, watch it day after tomorrow)!!! #ad.”

However, it was not revealed in the video whose wedding the duo was talking about. His fans were quick to jump into the comments sections and wondered if the superstar is talking about his own marriage. While many fans asked about whose marriage is he speaking about, a user wrote, ‘Shadi karli, aur bataya bhi nahi?’. Another shocked fan wrote, ‘Wait, what????’

A couple of days ago, a photo claiming Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Salman Khan got secretly married went crazy viral on social media leaving netizens baffled. However, the rumours were all baseless and the photo too is deeply photoshopped.

On the professional front, Salman Khan has Tiger 3, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 in his kitty.