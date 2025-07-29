As wedding season approaches in Hyderabad, shopping lists get longer and budgets tighter. While many people today scroll through Instagram boutiques or visit high-end designer stores, a large number still prefer an old favourite: Abids. With its mix of variety, affordability and Hyderabadi charm, Abids remains a go-to destination for bridal and festive shopping.

From unstitched fabrics and imitation jewellery to potlis and fancy footwear, Abids offers a one-stop solution for families preparing for a wedding. But what keeps this decades-old market alive is not just the products, it is the experience. A walk through Abids feels like stepping into a memory, one that connects generations of Hyderabadis.

A market with a legacy

Abids traces its origins to the late 19th century, centred around a prominent shop called Abid & Company, which belonged to Albert Abid, a Jewish valet of the sixth Nizam of Hyderabad. As Albert Abid grew in wealth, he established a Roman‑style building with twin pillars and a semicircular gallery, considered one of the first standalone commercial landmarks in the area.

Over time, additional shops sprang up around it, and the road stretching from Gunfoundry to the Nehru statue intersection gradually became known as Abid Road, soon shortened to “Abids” by local. During the early decades of the 20th century, Abids earned its reputation as Hyderabad’s most fashionable shopping district, with visitors coming from across the city for textiles, tailoring, luxury goods, and more.

Abids is not just a name, it is nostalgia. Generations of Hyderabadis have memories tied to its shops, eateries, schools, and old-school cinemas like Palace Talkies, which replaced the original Abid & Co building in the late 1930s. It remains one of Hyderabad’s oldest and most famous business (especially wedding business) areas, still housing textile stores, jewellery outlets, eateries, the General Post Office, and municipal offices, all woven into the city’s collective memory.

What you can find in Abids for weddings

Abids may be one of Hyderabad’s oldest markets, but when it comes to wedding shopping, it delivers just as well as any modern boutique. In fact, many families prefer Abids precisely because it offers everything in one walkable stretch, from fabrics to footwear, all at budget-friendly prices.

Here is what wedding shoppers can find:

Textiles and clothing– Whether you are looking for brocade for a khada dupatta, tissue silk for a lehenga, or a ready-made Pakistani suit, stores like Meena Bazar, Kusum, Karishma, Gianeys, Neeru’s, Kashish, and many, many more have shelves lined with bridal-ready materials.

Fancy laces- Wedding outfits are incomplete without that extra shine. Abids is known for its lace shops offering everything from gota patti to stonework, pearl strings to zari finishes, perfect for elevating even simple outfits.

Jewellery– This area is replete with jewellery stores offering gold and imitation, both. Many stores offer pieces inspired by trending Instagram jewellery, at a fraction of the cost.

Bridal footwear- Shops like Metro Footwear, Payal Footwear, Hollywood, Centro and more, offer everything from embellished mojaris and juttis to sleek gold-toned heels, suitable for both brides and guests.

Tailoring and stitching- No wedding shopping can be complete with hundreds of runs to the tailors, and that is exactly why Abids is the perfect wedding shopping destination. The area is filled with a huge number of designer men’s and ladies’ tailors who offer affordable stitching.

Why people still prefer Abids

Despite the rise of luxury boutiques and online shopping, Abids continues to draw wedding shoppers year after year, and for good reason.

Affordability is a major factor. Add to that the freedom to bargain, and the whole shopping experience becomes much more flexible and budget-friendly for large families preparing for multiple events.

But beyond prices, it is the trust that keeps people coming back. Most shopkeepers in Abids have been in business for decades. They know exactly what a bride, her mother, or her aunt is looking for, and often guide shoppers in picking colours, fabrics, or matching accessories. Many of these sellers have built relationships with loyal customers over generations.

There is also the convenience of everything in one place. Instead of visiting separate stores across the city, families can get all their wedding essentials in one afternoon, something that matters a lot during the rush of wedding planning.

In a way, shopping at Abids is not just a transaction, it is a ritual. It brings together generations, sparks memories, and keeps alive a part of Hyderabad’s traditional shaadi culture that many families cherish.