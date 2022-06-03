Shadan Institute conducts free medical camp in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Shadan Institute of Medical Science is conducting a free medical camp in Hyderabad. It will continue till June 5.

Earlier, it was decided to continue the medical in Hyderabad till June 4. However, after seeing the response from the public, it has been decided to extend it till June 5.

The medical camp that began on May 23 is being conducted in the name of Dr. Mohammed Vizarath Rasool Khan. The hospital is providing free treatment along with free transportation and food.

At Shadan Hospital, Himayat Sagar Road, and Dr. Vizarat Rasool Khan hospital, the medical camp will continue till June 15.

In the camp, super-specialty facilities like ACU, ENT, Orthopedic, Cardiology, Pediatric, and Plastic surgery are being provided free of cost.

Apart from this, all types of blood tests, X-ray, ECG, EEG, CT scan, Ultrasound, and 2D Echo are being done without charging a single rupee.

For details, one can dial 9849019535, 9000988544, 9676311747, 8686285796, 9966112448, or 9885751975.