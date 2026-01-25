Shafi Lokhandwala delivers lecture at MANUU RC Bhopal

Bhopal: Shafi Lokhandwala, a former Design & Manufacturing Engineer at Ford Motors (USA), delivered an insightful PowerPoint presentation on “Understanding Monetary System” the other day at the Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Regional Centre in Bhopal’s Shanti Nagar campus.

Shafi Lokhandwala explained the evolution of the monetary system, the concept of money and currency, gold and silver-based economies, banking mechanisms, taxation systems and the role of global financial institutions.

He also elaborated on digital money, crypto currency, and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), discussing their advantages, limitations and future implications.

The Extension Lecture aimed to enhance awareness among students and learners about monetary systems, financial literacy and emerging economic trends.

The programme began with the Tilawat-e-Qur’an-e-Paak, which was followed by the MANUU Tarana.

In his introductory remarks Dr. Mohammad Ahsan, Regional Director, MANUU RC Bhopal, highlighted the academic achievements of the University, its NAAC A+ accreditation and its role in expanding access to higher education through distance and online learning.

Prof. Abdul Raheem emphasized that financial literacy has become the need of the hour, while Prof. Noshad Husain, Principal of College of Teacher Education (CTE), appreciated the efforts of MANUU Regional Centre Bhopal and spoke on the broader dimensions of the monetary system.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks proposed by Mohammad Sadat Khan, Regional Assistant Director of MANUU RC Bhopal while Dr. Bhanu Pritam conducted the proceedings.