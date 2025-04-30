Shah Rukh beats Salman in fees; Kareena tops female stars

Mumbai: Bollywood stars are not just making waves on screen—they’re ruling international stages too. Recently, Australian event organizers Pace D and Bikram Singh Randhawa opened up in a chat with YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, spilling some exciting behind-the-scenes details. Here’s what they revealed about fan favorites, star fees, and who truly steals the show in Australia.

Shah Rukh Khan Charges More Than Salman Khan

When it comes to live shows in Australia, Shah Rukh Khan takes the crown. The organizers admitted that SRK charges more than Salman Khan for performances. Why? Because fans—especially women—go wild the moment he opens his arms. As they put it, “Half the country’s population just falls over.” SRK’s timeless charm continues to pull massive crowds and command top dollar.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan (X)

Kareena Kapoor: Australia’s Bollywood Queen

While many actresses are loved across the globe, Kareena Kapoor Khan stands out in Australia. The organizers called her the “queen”, saying fans are simply “crazy about her.” When asked if she’s more loved than Deepika, Katrina, Kriti, or Alia, their answer was a firm yes. Most attendees at these events are long-time residents with strong nostalgia for classic Bollywood, making Kareena a natural favorite.

Ranveer Beats Kartik, Honey Singh Tops the Music Charts

Among the younger male stars, Ranveer Singh commands a higher fee than Kartik Aaryan. And in the music world, it’s Honey Singh who leads the charge—beating even Badshah and Karan Aujla when it comes to performance rates.

It’s not just about acting anymore. International shows offer Bollywood celebrities a chance to connect with fans and earn big. According to the organizers, it’s the older, settled audiences who buy concert tickets and meet-and-greets—giving a major edge to stars with long-standing careers.