Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun team up: Dream come true for fans!

Hyderabad: 2023 and 2024 have been landmark years for Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun, respectively. Shah Rukh Khan delivered back-to-back record-breaking hits with Pathaan and Jawan, re-establishing his dominance in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule shattered box office records in 2024, making him a true pan-India star. These two superstars, who are trending as the biggest names in Indian cinema, are now coming together for an exciting collaboration.

A Power-Packed Collaboration

Buzz has it that Shah Rukh Khan and Allu Arjun will star in a new Thums Up advertisement, marking the first time these two icons share the screen. The campaign is already creating waves, uniting Bollywood’s King Khan with South cinema’s Stylish Star, and promises to be a visual extravaganza.

Pan-India Appeal of SRK and Allu Arjun

Shah Rukh Khan enjoys immense popularity in South India, with Jawan performing exceptionally well in southern states. Similarly, Allu Arjun’s stylish performances and the phenomenal success of Pushpa have made him a household name across Hindi-speaking regions.

The Thums Up campaign is set to launch in early 2025, likely around February or March, perfectly timed with the summer season. While details about the ad are still under wraps, it is expected to be an action-packed and high-energy campaign that showcases the charisma and star power of both actors.