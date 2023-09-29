Shah Rukh Khan describes Virat Kohli as his ‘damaad jaisa’

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan knows best how to win hearts with his answers on #AskSRK session on social media.

On Wednesday, he conducted an interactive Q&A with fans and he did not leave any chance to impress netizens with his replies.

He also had some adorable words to say for cricketer Virat Kohli during his latest Ask SRK session.

When a user on X (formerly Twitter) asked Shah Rukh to share his views on Virat, the actor wrote, “I love @imVkohli he is like my own and I pray always for his well being….bhai damaad jaisa hai humaara (Bro is like our son-in-law)!!!”

SRK shares a close bond with Virat’s wife Anushka Sharma. Anushka made her Bollywood debut opposite none other than SRK with ‘Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi’ in 2008. The two were later starred in Yash Chopra’s ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’ and Imtiaz Ali’s rom-com ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ and Aanand L Rai’s ‘Zero’.

Meanwhile, SRK is currently basking in the success of his film ‘Jawan’, which has taken box office by storm.

Post the success of the movie, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai a few days ago. The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie, Shah Rukh Khan said, “It’s a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya bring depth and strength to the characters in the film Jawan, which is directed by Atlee.

SRK also confirmed the release date of ‘Dunki’ at the success event of ‘Jawan’. He said, “We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released ‘Jawan’, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release ‘Dunki’. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid.”

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. ‘Dunki’ marks the first collaboration of the ‘Chak De India’ actor with ‘3 Idiots’ fame director Hirani and ‘Pink’ actor Taapsee.