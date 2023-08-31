Shah Rukh Khan expresses his love for Tamil cinema, food at ‘Jawan’ pre-release event in Chennai

Chennai: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’ is all set to release in theatres and the movie team organized a grand pre-release event at Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai.

For the event, Shah Rukh was accompanied by Atlee and others. Nayanthara couldn’t attend the event. Shah Rukh performed several songs from the flick and fans went crazy looking at his stunning dance moves.

While addressing the people, he said, “I’m humbled. Thank you so much for inviting me. I enjoy Tamil films. I realised early on that the best films are made in Tamil.”

Shah Rukh also expressed his love for Tamil food, “Eating here in Tamil Nadu was fantastic, I lost my six packs and gained them back. I found a wonderful variety of dishes in Tamil Nadu.”

The director of the film added, “I was in Mumbai working with filmmaker Shankar on Enthiran. My pal informed me that we were shooting outside SRK’s residence. He requested me to take a picture in front of the gate. After 13 years, the same gate opened, and King Khan himself said, “Welcome, Atlee sir.” So it is true. Good things will happen in your life if you appreciate ladies. “

He added, “Nayanthara was unable to attend today due to Onam. She remains in Kerala.”

Film producer Gokulam Gopalan said, “We are really delighted to make this film because it stars a great actor, SRK, as well as a big south Indian actress, Nayanthara, who is from Kerala. This film was primarily directed by Atlee, a talented filmmaker. I am extremely proud that Tamil Nadu is expanding in all directions. Our Tamil cinema is now entering Bollywood and will soon be entering Hollywood. This will almost certainly be a box office smash.”

Fans expressed their excitement for the film. One of the fans told ANI, “We got freezed looking at him. We came here to see Shah Rukh Khan.”

As per a source close to the film’s team, the ‘Jawan’ trailer will be out on August 31 at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

Recently, SRK unveiled a new peppy track ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ from his upcoming film ‘Jawan’.

This is the third song from the film after Chaleya and Zinda Banda. It is sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Vishal Dadlani, Shilpa Rao and the music of the song is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 7.