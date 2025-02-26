Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri move out of Mannat for a new beginning

Mumbai is home to Bollywood, India’s biggest film industry. Many stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar have famous houses where fans gather. Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s home, is one of the biggest and most expensive in India. Now, there is news that SRK is moving out. Let’s find out why.

Why is Shah Rukh Khan Moving?

Mannat is a major tourist attraction, but SRK plans to extend the house. Since Mannat is a Grade III heritage structure, special permission was needed. Now that it is approved, the renovation will start soon.

Where is SRK’s New Home?

While Mannat is under renovation, Shah Rukh, his wife Gauri Khan, and their children Aryan, Suhana, and AbRam will move to a luxury apartment in Pali Hill, Bandra. They have rented four floors in Puja Casa, a building owned by producer Vashu Bhagnani’s family.

What’s Special About the New Apartment?

The four floors will have space for SRK’s family, security team, and staff. Though it is smaller than Mannat, it is comfortable and private. Reports say SRK will pay Rs. 24 lakh per month for this apartment.

SRK has rented the apartment for three years, but they may return to Mannat once the renovation is done. The project will add two extra floors and is expected to cost Rs. 25 crore.

Fans may miss SRK at Mannat, but they can look forward to a grander home once the renovation is complete. Until then, the Khan family will stay in Pali Hill.