Shah Rukh Khan in Met Gala 2025? Fans go gaga over speculations

Mumbai: The King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, might just be adding another feather to his already iconic cap, a dazzling debut at the Met Gala 2025. Industry whispers and buzz among film circles suggest that SRK is all set to walk the prestigious red carpet this year, and fans are going gaga over this news.

While the name of the designer collaborating with the superstar remains tightly under wraps, fashion fans are already making their guesses. Will it be Sabyasachi with his regal opulence, or Manish Malhotra with his flair for drama and couture? The suspense is only adding to the frenzy.

As fashion’s most iconic night draws closer, anticipation is building.

Also joining the star-studded lineup this year are singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and Bollywood’s glowing mommy-to-be, Kiara Advani. Kiara joins the likes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt, who have all previously made memorable appearances at Met Gala.

The event is all set to take place on May 5 in New York.

For the uninitiated, the Met Gala is not just another red carpet event, it’s the annual fundraiser for the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The starry evening brings together a spectacular mix of fashion, film, art, and culture’s biggest names. And with tickets reportedly costing upwards of 50,000 USD, it’s a night where style truly meets status.

And, if SRK does show up, it will be a moment for the history books for sure!