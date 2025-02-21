Shah Rukh Khan joins Bollywood’s luxury property trend

Mumbai: In recent years, Bollywood stars have been making headlines not just for their movies but also for their real estate choices. Mumbai’s elite neighborhoods like Bandra, Juhu, and Pali Hill have become top spots for celebrities buying or renting luxury homes. Big names such as Ranbir Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Shraddha Kapoor are leading this trend with multi-crore property deals.

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan joined this trend by leasing two luxury duplex apartments in the posh Pali Hill area. The deal is worth a staggering Rs. 8.67 crore for a three-year lease.

Details of the Lease Agreement

Both apartments are located in the elegant Puja Casa Building and are owned by the Bhagnani family. The first duplex, covering the first and second floors, is owned by actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani and his sister Deepshikha Deshmukh. Shah Rukh Khan has rented this space for Rs. 11.54 lakh per month, along with a Rs. 32.97 lakh security deposit.

The second duplex, on the seventh and eighth floors, belongs to veteran producer Vashu Bhagnani. This unit costs Rs. 12.61 lakh per month with a Rs. 36 lakh security deposit.

In total, Shah Rukh will pay Rs. 24.15 lakh per month, adding up to Rs. 2.9 crore per year. The lease agreements were officially registered on February 14, 2025, with a stamp duty of Rs. 2.22 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 2,000.

Why Did Shah Rukh Rent New Apartments?

This move comes shortly after Shah Rukh Khan received approval from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to expand his iconic sea-facing residence, Mannat. The planned expansion will add two extra floors to the six-storey annexe, increasing the built-up area by 616 square meters.

The rented apartments might serve as temporary residences for his family or staff while construction work on Mannat continues.

9 Crore Refund for Shah Rukh Khan

In a separate development, Shah Rukh Khan is also set to receive a Rs. 9 crore refund from the Maharashtra government. The refund comes after an error in the calculation of ownership fees during Mannat’s property transfer process.