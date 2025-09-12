Shah Rukh Khan joins Punjab flood relief With Meer Foundation

Hyderabad: Punjab is facing its worst floods since 1988. Heavy rains in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir made the Sutlej, Beas, Ravi, and Ghaggar rivers overflow in late August. By the end of the month, more than 1,000 villages were under water. Thousands of families lost their homes and land. NDTV reported it as the worst flood disaster in Punjab in decades.

Shah Rukh Khan Joins Relief Efforts

Shah Rukh Khan’s Meer Foundation has now joined the mission. In partnership with local NGOs, it is supporting 1,500 families in Amritsar, Patiala, Fazilka, and Ferozpur. Each family is getting a kit with food, medicines, hygiene items, mosquito nets, tarpaulin sheets, folding beds, and cotton mattresses. The Meer Foundation is also working with Roundglass Foundation and Voice of Amritsar to reach more flood-hit villages with both immediate relief and long-term rehabilitation.

Stars Come Forward

Many celebrities have come forward to help. Akshay Kumar donated Rs 5 crore, calling it “sewa.” Harbhajan Singh gave 10 boats for rescue work, while his wife Geeta Basra is distributing supplies. Ammy Virk is rebuilding 200 houses, and Diljit Dosanjh has adopted 10 villages for long-term support. Sonu Sood, Gippy Grewal, Karan Aujla, Babbu Mann, Ranjit Bawa, and others have also given important help. Salman Khan’s Being Human Foundation sent five boats and promised to adopt villages once waters go down.

Meer Foundation

The Meer Foundation was started in 2003 in memory of Shah Rukh’s father, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan. It is known for supporting acid attack survivors, women and child welfare, and pandemic relief. Now it is bringing hope to Punjab’s flood victims.