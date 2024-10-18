Shah Rukh Khan lends his star power to support son Aryan Khan

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan is not only a talented actor but also a proud father, and his recent Instagram post highlights his unwavering support for his son Aryan Khan and to his entrepreneurial venture that seamlessly blends high fashion with youthful energy.

SRK will be visiting Dubai on October 27th to promote Aryan’s brand at a nightclub. Proving to be a supportive dad, the ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actor recently posted a video on his Instagram handle asking, “Dubai, are you ready?” In the clip, Aryan also made a chic appearance. This isn’t the first time Shah Rukh has promoted his son’s luxury brand; He frequently shares videos and photos showcasing Aryan’s work.

For those who may not know, Aryan Khan launched his brand in April 2023, and it has quickly gained success. Notably, this venture also marked Aryan’s directorial debut, with his father, Shah Rukh Khan, starring in the brand’s first promotional video. Reflecting on the experience of collaborating with his father,

Aryan shared in an interview, “Working with my father is never a challenge. His wealth of experience and commitment makes everyone’s job on set much easier. He has a remarkable ability to put the entire crew at ease and treats everyone with great respect. Whenever he’s on set, I make sure to pay close attention so I can absorb as much as possible and learn from him.”

On the professional front, SRK was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s film ‘Dunki,’ which also featured Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The actor will next appear in Sujoy Ghosh’s upcoming film ‘King’, which is set to hit theatres in 2026. After five-year hiatus, Shah Rukh made his comeback in 2023 with action thriller ‘Pathaan’, where he reinvented himself as an action hero. That same year, he also starred in Atlee’s film ‘Jawan’, where he played a double role.