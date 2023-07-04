Shah Rukh Khan meets with an accident, hospitalised: Reports

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for his next big project ‘Jawan’ directed by Atlee. Apart from that he also has Dunki in the pipeline. Fans have been waiting for the fresh updates about his movie, but the latest news has left SRKians and the industry worried.

Reports have emerged stating that Shah Rukh Khan recently encountered an accident while shooting for one of his forthcoming projects in Los Angeles. He was rushed to the hospital immediately. The accident resulted in a minor injury to his nose, leading the actor to undergo a surgery. The news was confirmed by ETimes.

However, neither the actor nor his team has issued any statement regarding the accident as of now.

This could be the reason behind absence of the superstar from his iconic Mannat balcony on the occasion of Eid last week. Hundreds of fans were yearning for a glimpse of their beloved superstar on Eid Al Adha on June 29.

As news of Shah Rukh Khan’s accident spread, fans have been showering the superstar with an outpouring of well wishes and prayers for his speedy recovery.