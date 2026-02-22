Shah Rukh Khan pays visit to Salim Khan to check on his health

Mumbai: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan was seen visiting the legendary screenwriter Salim Khan on Saturday in the city. SRK was spotted arriving at the Lilavati Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai, in the late hours of Saturday.

The megastar arrived in his car at the healthcare facility to get an update on Salim Khan’s health, who has been admitted there since the morning of February 17, 2026.

Salim Khan has suffered a minimal brain hemorrhage, doctor Jaleel Parkar, who is looking after his case, informed. The doctor had earlier shared that minimal brain hemorrhage does not require surgery. Earlier, there were discussions around his discharge but now a decision will be taken once he feels better.

A Digital Subtraction Angiography was performed on Salim Khan. He is currently on a ventilator, and has been kept in the ICU. Yesterday, he was admitted by family doctor Chopra. His blood pressure was also high so the medical professionals put him on a ventilator for backup as safety. Now he is doing better, recovery is slow due to old age.

Meanwhile, Malaika Arora, the ex-wife of Salim Khan’s son, Arbaaz Khan, was also seen visiting the hospital on Saturday. Zeeshan Ziauddin Siddique, the son of Baba Siddique, also arrived to check on the 90-year-old’s health.

Salim Khan is a respected figure in Hindi cinema. He partnered with Javed Akhtar, forming Salim–Javed, one of the most influential screenwriting teams in Indian cinema. Between 1971 and 1982, they wrote a series of commercially successful and culturally influential films, including ‘Andaz’, ‘Seeta Aur Geeta’, ‘Zanjeer’, ‘Yaadon Ki Baaraat’, ‘Deewaar’, ‘Sholay’, ‘Trishul’, ‘Don’, and ‘Kaala Patthar’. Their work helped establish the template of the Hindi commercial film driven by strong narratives, dialogue, and a central male protagonist.

Salim Khan was primarily responsible for story development and screenplay structure within the duo. Their scripts significantly shaped the careers of actors such as Amitabh Bachchan. After the partnership ended in the early 1980s, Salim Khan continued to write independently but with fewer releases. He is the father of actors Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, and film producer Alvira Khan Agnihotri is his daughter. Salim Khan has received multiple industry honors for lifetime contribution to Hindi cinema, including Filmfare and IIFA recognition for Salim–Javed’s body of work.