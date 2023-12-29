Shah Rukh Khan, Ram Charan to share screen space for first time

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had an amazing year in 2023 with three super-hit movies – Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. Pathaan and Jawan both made over Rs 1000 crore at the box office, showing that SRK is ruling the game. Even Dunki, though not as big, is doing well and might soon hit Rs 300 crore. As SRK ends the year on a high note, fans are curious about what’s next in 2024.

While SRK hasn’t made any official announcements, speculations are rife that he might play role in the highly-anticipated Dhoom 4, the fourth installment of the ‘Dhoom’ franchise. Dhoom 4 has been trending on X, (formerly Twitter), as fans are indulging in wild theories about SRK taking on the lead role in the action-drama film directed by Siddharth Anand.

Netizens are of the opinion that YRF is talking to SRK about this, and there’s a chance that Ram Charan from ‘RRR’ might be in the movie too. Well, if the reports turn out to be true, then it is going to be huge treat for movie buffs, bringing together two talented stars from the South and Bollywood.

The potential collaboration is generating excitement as fans anticipate witnessing one of the biggest onscreen clash to look forward to.

Even Uday Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan, who were in the previous Dhoom movies, think SRK would make an awesome villain in Dhoom 4.