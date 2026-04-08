Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has not been seen on the big screen since 2023, and fans have been eagerly waiting for his return. The actor is currently busy shooting for his next big film King, which has already created huge excitement.

Over the past few months, there has been strong buzz that Shah Rukh Khan would appear in a cameo role in Jailer 2, starring Rajinikanth. However, the latest reports confirm that the actor has decided to opt out of the project.

Why Shah Rukh Khan said no

According to sources, the makers of Jailer 2 had approached him for a cameo. He was initially interested but later chose to step back due to his commitment to King.

A source quoted in a Pinkvilla report said, “The makers were keen to have Shah Rukh Khan onboard for a 5-day cameo, and he was absolutely open to the idea. However, his current focus remains firmly on King, which holds immense importance for him, especially as it marks his daughter Suhana Khan’s big-screen launch.”

The actor also wanted to maintain exclusivity for his look in King.

The source further added, “Shah Rukh Khan requested whether the release timeline of Jailer 2 could be aligned after King, as he wanted his on-screen appearance in the latter to remain exclusive. He has a certain look in King, and he doesn’t want to have the same in any other film before,” the source said.

Release timing caused the change

Jailer 2 is expected to release in August, while King is slated for December 2026. Due to this difference, both sides decided to drop the cameo plan.

“The makers were looking at an August release, ahead of King in December, and given the differing timelines, both parties mutually and amicably decided to part ways on this cameo. Shah Rukh Khan has also personally spoken to Rajinikanth and conveyed his admiration, assuring him that he would be happy to collaborate, be it a cameo or a full-fledged role at a more suitable time in the future,” the source added.

King Movie

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King features an ensemble cast including Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, and Arshad Warsi.

The film is special as it marks the big-screen debut of Suhana Khan and is expected to be one of the biggest releases of 2026.