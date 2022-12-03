Shah Rukh Khan remains silent about Umrah

Jeddah: The Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia and subsequently his trip to Makkah for performing Umrah became the topic of most Indians not only in Saudi Arabia but also back home in India.

Since the actor’s presence in Saudi Arabia is known to the public, some Muslims have been wishing him to perform Umrah and they were cherished when they saw photos and videos of the superstar performing Umrah on Thursday.

Interestingly Shah Rukh Khan conspicuously maintained silence on the subject. The practice of religious ritual is a private affair for any individual and need not to be made public.

The actor didn’t share any of image his ritual or visit to birth place of Islam through any of his official social media accounts. Some individuals including a young Saudi journalist posted video clip and image of actor performing Umrah.

However, the superstar has shared a video of his visit to Al Ula and his twitter handle said “A very big Shukran to the team and all who made this shoot schedule of Dukni so smooth”.

After Umrah, Shah Rukh Khan also shared video clips of his participation in the ongoing Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah.

It’s noteworthy to recall that Bollywood Badshah had said in 1992 that he had never prayed in his life and prayed for the first time in his life in a parking lot of a hospital where his mother Lateef Fatima Khan was battling for life in 1990.

Shah Rukh Khan recalled with Simi Garewal in her talk show in the past that how he ran home to show his mother a medal that he received in class three as child and she was not at home at that time. This was his first medal in life.

At the opening ceremony of Red Sea Film Festival, Shah Rukh Khan was awarded the Gold Yusr Honorary Award for his contribution to cinema.

Interestingly, the iconic festival also showcased Dilwale Dulhania le Jayenge (DDL), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. It is one of the first films of the 1990s geared to appeal to the NRIs by typically reinventing the NRI as a new figure of national identity.