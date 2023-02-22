Shah Rukh Khan removed from Don 3? Read viral tweet here

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Shehzada’ is not performing well at the box office but the he is still making headlines. Being young and dashing, the actor who is popular among girls for his slaying looks is rumoured to replace SRK in Don 3.

The actor rose to fame after ‘Pyar Ka Panchnama’ and he was offered various roles after doing well in the film. Earlier, it was reported that Kartik Aaryan will be replacing Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3 and now it is rumoured that he will replace Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3.

Relevant to mention here that various producers and directors complain of Kartik’s ‘unprofessional behaviour’ on sets. It was reported that Karan Johar threw the Freddy actor out of Dostana 2 because of his attitude and ego.

Talking about replacing SRK, netizens term Kartik Aaryan a flop actor and even some die-hard fans of Shah Rukh Khan urged makers not to destroy the film by picking Kartik Aryan.

One of the tweets is going viral which claims that Kartik is in talks with Don 3 makers. The tweet reads, “If all goes well then Superstar #KartikAaryan leads the #Don3. Talks are on! If this happens then Tsunami at the box office sure! Worldwide collection: 1200cr – 1500cr.”

Netizens reacted to the tweet and some believe that it is impossible. One of the users wrote, “I heard Karthik is also doing Race 4, Dhoom 4, Don 3,” while another said, “If This Is Joke Then It’s Fine Nahi Toh Koi Achi Si Gali Dedo Khud Ko,” said another user.

Kartik Aryan’s Shehzada is helmed by Rohit Dhawan and it is a remake of Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.