Shah Rukh Khan reveals son Aryan Khan doesn’t tell him anything

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan revealed that his son Aryan Khan does not tell him anything.

SRK conducted an #AskMeAnything session on X on Saturday, and Netflix had something very important to ask him.

When a user asked for an update on Aryan’s directorial debut “Ba***ds of Bollywood”, SRK shared: “So many people asking so have to tell Netflix… Beta show bana raha hai, Baap sirf wait kar raha hai…(Son is making show and father is just waiting) @NetflixIndia Tum kya kar rahe ho (What are you doing)??!!”

Responding to this, Netflix announced, “Bete ka teaser post karne se pehle baap se permission chahiye thi (Wanted father’s permission before releasing the teaser of son’s series). The first look will be out tomorrow.”

Giving his blessings, King Khan shared that Aryan does not share anything with him.

“Yes yes yes. Please tell me the time also as Aryan doesn’t tell me anything. Aapke saath toh purana rishta hai…so please tell me and everyone else. Too excited. Here’s to a great First Look. Thanks,” SRK wrote.

Another user inquired King Khan about his favourite shows and movies of the year. To which Shah Rukh replied, saying, “Seen a bit of Ba**ds of Bollywood. That was very endearing and funny.”

SRK was further asked about Aryan’s acting debut.

A cybercitizen posted, “When are you planning to launch Aryan Khan as a hero? I’d love to see him in a superhero role.”

Responding in a typical King Khan style, he said: “Give him love as a Director in Ba***ds of Bollywood when u watch it. Abhi ghar mein competition nahi chahiye….”

While much has not been disclosed about “Ba***ds of Bollywood”, it has managed to create a massive hype even before its release.

Praising Aryan’s creative prowess, actor Anil Kapoor called him a younger version of Manmohan Desai.

Sharing a promo of “Ba***ds of Bollywood” on social media, Anil penned: “With the Dyavol in the Director’s chair, #TheBadsofBollywood is a sureshot blockbuster. Aryan you remind me of a young Manmohan Desai…Congratulations to you, to @iamsrk and the entire family for such a kickass debut”.