Shah Rukh Khan to kick off Koffee With Karan season 8

Mumbai: Popular Television personality and filmmaker Karan Johar is known for his suave persona and romantic films. The filmmaker has also hosted one of the most loved talk shows ‘Koffee With Karan’ since 2004. In the show various top celebrities had spilled beans about their love and personal life. It is reported that Karan Johar is getting ready for the new season of Koffee With Karan and it may go on air around August or September.

According to reports, superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to appear in the season 8 of the Koffee with Karan as he was not hosted by Karan Johar in last season. It is relevant to mention here that SRK has appeared in all seasons of the talk except Season 7. Reports suggest that King Khan is likely to kick off Season 8 and Karan is fully excited about it.

Entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama quoting their source, reported that “Stars from the South are now very much a part of the pan-India stardom. Karan Johar will be inviting Yash (of KGF fame), Allu Arjun (of Pushpa fame) and Rishab Shetty (of Kantara fame) with their respective wives.”

The report further reads that there will be new segments and a complete change of décor. “All in all, more power, more glamour and, yes, more scandalous revelations are to be expected in Season 8 of Koffee With Karan,” the report further said.

Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi is all set to release in theatres on July 28.