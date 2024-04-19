Shah Rukh Khan unseen video trends online, is he drunk?

Mumbai: When it comes to power couples in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are undoubtedly among the first names that come to mind. Known for their charm, elegance, and wit, the couple often captivates social media with their videos and pictures, which quickly go viral.

And now, an old video of Shah Rukh and Gauri’s argument at an event has resurfaced on the internet. The incident took place during the star-studded opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai back in 2023.

Reddit user shared the video with a caption, “SRK at NMACC 2023 – He is clearly drunk and dancing and arguing.”

Watch the video here:

While Shah Rukh seemed to be in high spirits, enjoying the festivities and dancing with fellow attendees, it was his exchange with Gauri that became the focal point of discussion.

They were seen engaging in a discussion just like any other husband-wife duo.

Netizens didn’t take long to comment on the video. Some were impressed by how Shah Rukh Khan managed to stay charming even while arguing, while others had fun guessing what the argument was about.

One Reddit user joked: “The usual Pati patni argument. He wants to go and have biryani before it gets over and she wants to dance.” Another wrote: “Looking good even while he is dancing and arguing.”