Shah Rukh Khan wins hearts at Joy Awards 2026, praises Saudi Arabia’s hospitality

Shah Rukh Khan once again proved why he is called the King of Bollywood. The superstar stole the spotlight at the Joy Awards 2026 held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, turning the grand evening into a truly memorable celebration. With international stars, glittering lights and loud cheers, the event was a perfect blend of global glamour and cultural pride.

SRK walked the lavender carpet in a classy black outfit, greeting fans with his signature smile and waving warmly to the crowd. Cameras followed his every move, and the audience erupted in applause as he entered the venue. But it was his heartfelt words that truly touched everyone.

Always fun and happiness to come my friend. And the function was spectacular and very grand. Congratulations on half a decade of #JoyAwards https://t.co/E1qILSQjHn — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 17, 2026

During his speech, Shah Rukh Khan praised Saudi Arabia for its kindness and hospitality. He said he felt deeply respected and loved by fans in the region. He spoke about how welcoming the people are, how rich the culture feels, and how honoured he was to be part of such a grand celebration. His words reflected gratitude, humility and genuine affection for his international audience.

The Joy Awards night brought together stars from different corners of the world. Global celebrities from film, music and sports added extra shine to the evening, making it one of the most talked-about events of the year. Yet, it was SRK’s charm that remained the highlight of the night.

Fans in Saudi Arabia were thrilled to see their favourite star up close. Many called it a dream moment, while social media was flooded with pictures and videos of SRK’s royal presence. Even fellow celebrities couldn’t hide their admiration for him.

More than just an award show, the Joy Awards 2026 became a celebration of unity through entertainment. And at the heart of it stood Shah Rukh Khan graceful, grateful and glowing with stardom proving once again that his magic knows no borders.