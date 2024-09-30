Shah Rukh Khan wishes to work with Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Hyderabad: The IIFA 2024 event at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, was a starry spectacle, but one moment stole the spotlight.

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan, known for his wit and charm, revealed his interest in working with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the mastermind behind Kabir Singh and Animal. This unexpected announcement has fueled excitement across the industry.

SRK’s Admiration for Sandeep Reddy Vanga

While hosting the awards night at Etihad Arena, Shah Rukh Khan kept the audience entertained with his usual wit, but he also made headlines by expressing his admiration for Vanga’s work. The director’s recent projects have created quite the buzz, with Animal being one of the most anticipated films of 2024. In a lighthearted exchange, SRK openly admitted that he would love to collaborate with the talented filmmaker.

“Sandeep Reddy Vanga has redefined intense storytelling with his unique style. I’d love to work with him, maybe in a South Indian-inspired film,” said SRK, hinting at a potential future collaboration. The statement came as a pleasant surprise to the audience, sparking interest in what could be one of the most exciting partnerships in Indian cinema.

The Pushpa Influence

SRK’s admiration for South Indian cinema is no secret. Films like Pushpa, Baahubali, and RRR have left a lasting impact on Indian cinema, and Shah Rukh has always spoken highly of these pan-Indian hits. During the IIFA event, he even joked about wanting a South Indian-style film for himself, inspired by Allu Arjun’s performance in Pushpa: The Rise.

Shah Rukh’s connection with South Indian filmmakers seems to be growing stronger, and his interest in working with Vanga shows his willingness to explore new genres and storytelling styles.

Sandeep Vanga Reddy is currently working on two exciting ventures. Spirit with Prabhas and the highly anticipated follow-up sequel to the blockbuster “Animal.”

King Khan has Suhana Khan’s project ‘King’ which is scheduled to go on floors soon. He also has Pathaan 2 and the pre-production works of the sequel are likely to begin soon.