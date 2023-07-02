Shah Rukh Khan’s 2 favorite perfumes and their prices

Mumbai: During his numerous interviews, we’ve all been captivated by Shah Rukh Khan’s charm and witty humour. But have you ever imagined what it would be like to meet him in person and smell his enticing fragrance? Many of his colleagues and co-stars, including Pakistani actress Mahira Khan and Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Anushka Sharma, have expressed their love for his alluring scent.

Let’s have a look at what the actress who has worked with SRK thinks.

During the promotion of her film “Jab Tak Hai Jaan,” Anushka Sharma couldn’t stop gushing about Shah Rukh Khan’s irresistible scent. She shared, “One thing I can’t forget about Shah Rukh is his smell. He smells superb. He used to smell different each time. I would be like, ‘Wow man! Shah Rukh, you smell so good.'”

Mahira Khan, who worked with SRK on “Raees,” was smitten by his fragrance as well. She exclaimed, “There’s one thing about Shah Rukh, he smells, like, amazing. Amazing! I even asked his manager one day, ‘What cologne does he use?'”

Chitrashi Rawat, who played Komal Chautala in “Chak De India,” praised Shah Rukh Khan’s enticing aroma. She stated, “He deserves to be where he is today. He is true, in all sense, the King. He is witty and smells really good all the time.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Favourite Fragrances

Shah Rukh Khan revealed his favourite perfumes in an interview with GQ Magazine. He shared, “It’s very important for me to smell good. I mix two fragrances – a Dunhill scent that’s only available at their London store as well as a Dipty Que one.” This unique combination contributes to his signature scent that has captivated the hearts and senses of many.

In India, prices of Dunhill men perfumes ranges from Rs 2100 and goes up to Rs 9000. On the other hand, prices of Dipty Que perfumes are around Rs 33K to Rs 39K.

On the professional front, SRK will be next seen in Jawan and Dunki.