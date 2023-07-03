Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan with Python wrapped around his neck

Mumbai: A viral video of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has gone viral and is receiving a lot of attention on social media. The video we are talking about is from 2019 when King Khan visited La Trobe Universty in Australia, where he had an unexpected meeting with a python. That’s right, it was the meeting with Python!

Fans was taken aback by the unusual greeting gesture, but Shah Rukh Khan’s reaction immediately converted the event into a humorous and memorable encounter.

SRK encounter with a snake

The viral video clip shows Shah Rukh Khan on stage with a python wrapped around his neck. As the King of Bollywood was being greeted, a man handed him the snake and said he would meet Shah Rukh later. This sudden action stunned the actor, but he swiftly recovered and smiled at the audience, displaying his characteristic charisma.

On the work front, SRK will next be seen in the upcoming films Dunki, Jawan, and a cameo appearance in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan.