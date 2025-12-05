Shah Rukh Khan’s advice to newly married couples goes viral

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol were honoured with a new bronze statue at Leicester Square in London on Thursday. The statue celebrates 30 years of their iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also known as DDLJ. The unveiling took place on a rainy December 4 and drew huge crowds of excited fans.

DDLJ is the longest-running film in Indian cinema and is often called the Romeo and Juliet of Bollywood.

Shah Rukh Khan, often called the King of Bollywood, called the statue a surreal experience and joked that it felt like having a life-size doll. He told Kajol that he looked handsome and that she looked pretty.

SRK’s Advice for Newlyweds

SRK and Kajol also gave interview to BBC in London post unveiling the statue during which he was asked for marriage advice. Before he could answer, Kajol teased him by saying that all his films are about life before marriage. King Khan agreed and joked that after marriage people are on their own. He did offer simple advice for those in the honeymoon phase. He said couples must have romance and must sing songs. Kajol added that they must also watch DDLJ.

Both actors said they felt proud to be part of the Scenes in the Square trail, where they join famous characters like Harry Potter and Bridget Jones. Khan added that London has played a very important role in taking Indian cinema to global audiences.

Bollywood’s Changing Landscape

Both stars also spoke about the slowdown in cinema after the pandemic. Kajol said audiences now have many choices, which makes theatre viewing harder. Khan shared his belief that community viewing will always remain important.