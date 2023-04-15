Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Fan’ clocks 7 years, check out interesting facts about the film

Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan does not shy away from experimenting with roles. He began his tinsel-town journey with Deewana in 1992 and went on to portray a gamut of characters. He even tried his hand at playing a dual role in films and ‘Fan’ is one of them.

Helmed by Maneesh Sharma, ‘Fan’ came out in theatres in 2016.

The film did not work at the box office but the audience and critics laud the actor for bringing something different to the table.

SRK plays two roles in Fan, one enabled by the use of makeup and CGI. The story follows Gaurav (Shah Rukh), a young man whose world revolves around the mega movie star Aryan Khanna (also Shah Rukh) or God as he refers to him. From Delhi, young Gaurav embarks on a journey to the city of dreams, Mumbai, in order to wish his God a happy birthday. When things don’t go according to plan, Gaurav’s love and passion for Khanna become a dangerous obsession.

As ‘Fan’ completed seven years since it was released, let’s revisit some interesting facts about the film.

The film’s logo was made up of 100 pictures of real-life fans of Shah Rukh. Basically, it comprises profile photos of over 100 lucky fans, who won a contest that the entire team had run before the release of the film.

Check out

The film had no songs. The team only made one promotional song called ‘Jabra Fan’

If you are an SRK fan, then don’t forget to do Jabra hook step on the completion of the film’s seven years.

The Mannat you see in the movie is not, in reality, SRK’s house. The makers wanted to feature SRK’s mansion Mannat in the film but due to security reasons, the mansion was recreated in Film City.

If reports are to be believed, Fan is the first ever Bollywood film to be shot in Madame Tussauds Museum, London.

It was not easy to get the look of Gaurav, a man in his 20s. Apparently, he had to undergo 3D scanning in the US. International make-up artist Greg Cannom created the desired look of Gaurav in the film.

Some scenes for the film included real footage that was shot for SRK’s birthday in 2014 and 2015.

Prior to ‘Fan’, SRK played a double role in ‘Duplicate’, ‘Paheli’ and ‘Don’ among others.

In the upcoming months, the superstar, who is basking in the success of Pathaan’, will be seen in ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’.