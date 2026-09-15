Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan has finally shared his reaction to the massive success of Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar and its sequel Dhurandhar: The Revenge, months after both films created a storm at the box office.

The superstar, who is known for praising and promoting films of his friends and colleagues on social media, had not reacted to either film earlier. However, he finally opened up about the franchise during his latest Ask SRK session on X (formerly Twitter).

A fan asked him, “Have you seen Dhurandhar? #AskSRK.” Shah Rukh replied, “Loved both the parts….fantastic by the whole team!!!”

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About Dhurandhar success

The first Dhurandhar released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and went on to become a blockbuster, earning over Rs 1,307 crore worldwide. Its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, arrived in theatres on March 19, 2026, and surpassed its predecessor with a worldwide collection of around Rs 1,813 crore.

According to Sacnilk, the two films have together grossed Rs 3,019.35 crore worldwide, making the Dhurandhar franchise the first Indian film franchise to cross the Rs 3,000-crore mark. It has surpassed franchises such as Baahubali, which stands at around Rs 2,438 crore, and Pushpa, with around Rs 2,092.20 crore.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has also emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film without contributions from the Gulf countries or China.

Written and directed by Aditya Dhar, the franchise is produced by Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under Jio Studios and B62 Studios. It features Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor and others.