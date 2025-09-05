Shah Rukh Khan’s grey-haired look from King movie goes viral

Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan is one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. After some quiet years, he made a huge comeback in 2023 with three blockbuster films Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki. These movies broke many records and proved that SRK’s craze is still unbeatable. After that, he took a long break to recover from a shoulder surgery. Fans were waiting to see what he would do next.

Now, SRK is back to shooting his new film King, directed by Siddharth Anand. The movie is special because he will act with his daughter, Suhana Khan, for the first time. For months, his look in the movie was kept secret. Fans kept guessing, but nothing was revealed.

Look Finally Out

This week, a photo leaked online and spread fast. The picture shows SRK stepping out of a McDonald’s on the sets of King in Mumbai. He is wearing a white shirt, black sunglasses, and has short salt-and-pepper hair. The new look surprised fans, who called it his “silver fox era.” Many even compared him to Tom Cruise’s look in Collateral. Videos from Poland also showed SRK with tattoos and shades, adding more excitement.

Star Cast and Release

King is an action thriller with a strong cast. Abhishek Bachchan plays the villain, while actors like Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, and Anil Kapoor are also part of the film. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is set to release in late 2026.