Mumbai: The buzz around Shah Rukh Khan’s King is getting bigger, and this time, it isn’t about its cast or action sequences. The film is reportedly eyeing a massive deal for its music rights even before arriving in cinemas.

According to industry buzz, several major music labels are competing to acquire the album, with the bidding reportedly reaching nearly Rs 50 crore. If the deal goes through at the quoted price, King could become one of the biggest music deals for a single Hindi film in recent times.

The film’s music has been composed by Sachin-Jigar, whose recent chartbusters have seemingly made the album an even hotter property. However, negotiations are still underway, and the final buyer has not yet been confirmed.

While Rs 50 crore for music rights alone is a huge figure, it isn’t surprising considering the enormous anticipation surrounding Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen. After delivering Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki in 2023, the superstar has kept fans waiting for his next theatrical release.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is reportedly nearing the end of its shoot, with only a few days of filming left. Post-production work is also said to be moving at full speed as the makers target a Christmas 2026 release.

The action entertainer also stars Suhana Khan, marking the first time the father-daughter duo will appear together on the big screen. With its massive cast, ambitious scale and now a potential Rs 50 crore music deal, King appears determined to live up to its royal title.