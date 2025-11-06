Mumbai: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 in the most spectacular way possible by surprising fans with the teaser release of his much-awaited film, King.

King is touted to be one of the most ambitious and anticipated upcoming films of Bollywood. On his birthday, the makers not only revealed the film’s title but also dropped the first official poster featuring SRK in an all-new avatar.

Sporting a salt-and-pepper look, with a beard, sunglasses, cross-body bag, muscular frame, and that unmistakable SRK swagger, the actor’s rugged appearance has instantly become the talk of the town.

Adding to the excitement, a list of all the actors set to appear in King has gone viral.

Shah Rukh Khan’s King movie full cast

The ensemble cast reportedly includes —

Shah Rukh Khan Deepika Padukone Abhishek Bachchan Rani Mukerji Raghav Juyal Anil Kapoor Arshad Warsi Suhana Khan Jackie Shroff Saurav Shukla Jaideep Ahlawat Abhay Verma Arjun Das SJ Suryah Jishu Sengupta

King movie plot leaked?

Meanwhile, reports hint that the film’s plot has been designed across two distinct timelines. As per India Today, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen portraying the same character at different stages of life. In the younger phase, SRK’s character reportedly faces off against Raghav Juyal, who plays the antagonist, while the older King will go head-to-head with Abhishek Bachchan.

More details about the film

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and mounted in collaboration with Siddharth Anand, King promises to be a high-octane action spectacle with a gripping storyline and stellar performances. With the trailer already making waves, fans are counting down the days until SRK returns to rule the silver screen once again!