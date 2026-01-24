Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’ gets release date, fans go wild

Mumbai: And the wait is finally over. The most awaited update about Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie is here. The release date for Siddharth Anand’s directorial King is out.

Taking to his social media handles, Shah Rukh Khan announced that ‘King’ is ready to roar on December 24, 2026 in cinemas.

As soon as Shah Rukh Khan announced the release date of King, fans flooded social media with excitement and celebratory posts. Many are already calling the film “the next big blockbuster” and hailing SRK’s return to a high-octane action role.

More about Shah Rukh Khan’s film King

King is one of the most ambitious and anticipated Bollywood films of the year, directed by Siddharth Anand of Pathaan fame. The high-octane action thriller marks Shah Rukh Khan’s next major theatrical release after Dunki and features an ensemble cast that includes Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerji, Suhana Khan (in her big-screen debut), Raghav Juyal and Abhay Verma.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, King is billed as a grand action spectacle with a blend of emotion, drama and thrilling sequences. The title and first look were unveiled on Shah Rukh Khan’s 60th birthday, fueling excitement among fans worldwide.

Set to hit cinemas during the Christmas 2026 festive season on 24 December, Shah Rukh Khan’s King is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year, promising a mass entertainer and a new cinematic experience for audiences.