Shah Rukh Khan’s new film details; 2 releases in December 2026

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan may be stepping into Johnny Lever’s next comedy film, but this one is reportedly not just a regular superstar cameo.

According to Box Office Worldwide, SRK is set to appear in the opening sequence of Johnny Lever’s upcoming comedy film, which is now titled Operation Operation. The cameo is said to be designed as a warm tribute to Johnny Lever, making Shah Rukh’s entry more emotional than just a crowd-pulling surprise.

The film reportedly stars Johnny Lever in the lead, with Shilpa Shirodkar playing his wife and Manoj Pahwa in a key role. The project, produced by Ashiwni Varde, has been shot in Mumbai across an April to June schedule.

What makes the update interesting is the bond between SRK and Johnny Lever. The two have shared screen space in several Hindi films over the years, and fans still remember their comic timing from the 90s and 2000s. As per the report, Shah Rukh was approached for the cameo and was “more than happy” to be part of a film led by Johnny Lever. He is expected to shoot his portion in June.

For Johnny Lever, the film also marks a rare moment where the veteran comedian is not just coming in for a few laughs but leading the story himself. After decades of stealing scenes as Bollywood’s go-to comic force, this project seems to be giving him the centre stage.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is also gearing up for King, which is being reported as his next big action spectacle and is expected to arrive around Christmas 2026