Shah Rukh Khan’s NEW tweet on Hyderabad grabs attention!

The theatres in Hyderabad have transformed into lively concert venues ever since SRK-starrer Jawan hit the screens in the city

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th September 2023 11:46 am IST
Shah Rukh Khan's NEW tweet on Hyderabad grabs attention!
Shah Rukh Khan (Fan Clubs Instagram)

Hyderabad: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shares a deep love for Hyderabad and it is no secret. During an Ask SRK session on Twitter recently, he even shared his childhood memories here and his tweet quickly went viral among fans in the city, spreading like wildfire. And now, his latest social media post on Hyd is sure to grab the attention of his fans here!

Peoples Career

Taking to his micro-blogging site on Monday, SRK expressed his gratitude towards his Hyderabadi fans for their overwhelming love and support for his latest movie, Jawan. The theatres in Hyderabad have transformed into lively concert venues ever since Jawan hit the screens in the city.

The excitement among fans was so intense that Shah Rukh Khan’s fan club in Hyderabad shared videos of the ecstatic crowd on Twitter. They described the scene as, “MASS HYSTERIA at #Hyderabad as the crowd goes berserk for Jawan #ZindaBanda, and WE LOVE SHAH RUKH chants echoed throughout the theater!”

MS Education Academy

Surprisingly, Shah Rukh Khan himself acknowledged the frenzy and responded to the fan club’s tweet. In his response, he wrote, “Loving the frenzy!!! But be safe and gentle with each other while having fun…. Thank u Hyderabad!!!”

In case you didn’t know, Shah Rukh Khan’s mother, Lateef Fatima Khan, was originally from Hyderabad. She was deeply involved in social work in the city. Moreover, Fatima was the daughter of a senior government engineer in Hyderabad. King Khan also once shared that he lived in Tolichowki for four years during his childhood. The superstar even calls himself as ‘half Hyderabadi’.

Also Read
‘Spent 4 years of my life in Tolichowki,’ SRK recalls special bond with Hyderabad

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th September 2023 11:46 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button