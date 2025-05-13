Mumbai: After making waves across the world with his dazzling appearance at the Met Gala 2025, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is once again the center of attention, this time for his upcoming projects. While fans are eagerly awaiting his action thriller King alongside daughter Suhana Khan, fresh updates about Pathaan 2 are sure to leave you all more excited.

Following the massive success of Pathaan in 2023, which became the second highest-grossing Indian film of the year and the third highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, the sequel is now officially in the works. Directed once again by Siddharth Anand, the film will reunite Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in high-octane action.

According to a latest report in Mid-Day, a significant portion of Pathaan 2 will be shot in Chile. Filmmaker-actor Anshuman Jha confirmed that concrete talks are underway with Chilean authorities, including President Gabriel Boric Font and Minister of Culture Carolina Arredondo, to facilitate the shoot. “There are concrete conversations of Pathaan 2 by Yash Raj Films and Lakadbaggha 3 being shot in Chile next year,” Jha stated.

It can be recalled that Pathaan was shot in multiple locations across India, Afghanistan, Spain, UAE, Turkey, Russia, Italy and France.

SRK’s other project King

Meanwhile, King, which pairs Shah Rukh Khan with Suhana Khan for the first time on screen, has reportedly faced a delay. Initially set to begin filming on May 16, 2025, the schedule has now been tentatively moved to a July–August timeline. Sources suggest that the delay is due to tensions between India and Pakistan, which have impacted logistical planning.

As fans await both films, anticipation continues to build around what promises to be a blockbuster-filled return to the big screen for SRK.