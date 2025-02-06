Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movies: Main Hoon Na 2 in the list

Mumbai: Just like how Shah Rukh Khan is close to the hearts of millions across the world, so are his movies. Over three decades, King Khan has delivered several films that are memorable, iconic, and still fresh even today. Main Hoon Na is one such film. And what if we tell you that the most unexpected sequel, Main Hoon Na 2, is in the works and might happen very soon?

Shah Rukh Khan’s Main Hoon Na marked Farah Khan’s directorial debut in 2004. The film was a massive blockbuster and remains a fan favorite even today. Also starring Sushmita Sen, Amrita Rao, and Zayed Khan, the movie followed an army major who goes undercover as a college student to protect a general’s daughter while also reuniting with his half-brother. Now, after nearly two decades, Farah and SRK might reunite once again for Main Hoon Na 2!

Main Hoon Na 2 Details

According to a Pinkvilla report, Farah Khan is currently working on a script for Main Hoon Na 2 under Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s production banner. “Farah has come up with an idea for the sequel, and Shah Rukh loves the direction she’s planning to take. The screenplay is currently in progress, with collaboration between Farah’s writing team and in-house writers at Red Chillies,” a source close to the project revealed to the news portal.

The source further added that SRK doesn’t want to do a sequel just for nostalgia. “He understands how iconic Main Hoon Na is and has asked for a solid script that surpasses the impact of the original,” they said.

If all goes well, SRK is expected to review the first draft by mid-2025 before making a final decision.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is also working on King, where he will be seen sharing screen space with his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

Are you all excited for Main Hoon Na 2?