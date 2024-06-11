Amit Shah takes charge as Union Home Minister

Shah has been holding the portfolio since 2019.

New Delhi: Union Minister Amit Shah pays tribute at National Police Memorial before taking charge as Home Minister, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 11, 2024. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Top BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday took charge as the Union Home Minister for the second consecutive term.

Before taking charge of the ministry, Shah visited the National Police Memorial in the national capital’s Chanakyapuri area to pay homage to policemen who had laid down their lives while serving the nation.

The 59-year old Shah was elected from Gandhinagar constituency in Gujarat in the Lok Sabha election.

Shah has also retained his other portfolio in the Ministry of Cooperation.

