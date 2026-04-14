Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, fondly known as Bhaijaan, is not just a name but an emotion for millions of fans across the world. While his films continue to dominate headlines, his personal life has always attracted equal attention.

Over the years, Salman Khan’s love life has remained a hot topic, with reported relationships involving names like Somi Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Katrina Kaif. Interestingly, during his appearance on Aap Ki Adalat, the actor admitted that he has dated more than six women, but none of the relationships worked out.

However, not many know about Salman Khan’s first reported relationship. According to reports, his first girlfriend was Shaheen Jaffery, granddaughter of legendary actor Ashok Kumar and aunt of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani.

Salman Khan’s first love story

Salman and Shaheen reportedly fell in love during their teenage years. The actor was just 19 when he met her and was deeply attached. It is said that he would often wait for hours outside St. Xavier’s College, where she studied, just to catch a glimpse of her. Their bond grew strong, and there were even talks of marriage, with both families reportedly aware of the relationship.

In fact, Kiara Advani once revealed in an interview that her aunt Shaheen and Salman were very close and were almost expected to get married someday. She also shared that Salman was treated like family in their home, while Shaheen was equally close to the Khan family.

However, things eventually changed when Salman met Sangeeta Bijlani at a gym they both frequented. The two soon became close, and this marked the end of his relationship with Shaheen Jaffery. Salman and Sangeeta went on to date for nearly a decade, and their relationship almost led to marriage before they parted ways.

Salman Khan and Sangeeta Bijlani (Instagram)

Later, Salman was in a relationship with Somi Ali, followed by a much-talked-about and controversial relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The two eventually separated, with their breakup making major headlines at the time.

As of now, Salman Khan is rumoured to be dating Iulia Vantur, although there has been no official confirmation.

Despite several relationships over the years, Salman Khan’s love life continues to remain a topic of curiosity among fans.