Shaheen Shah Afridi replaces Mohammad Rizwan as Pakistan ODI captain

Lahore: In a significant shake-up ahead of Pakistan’s three-match ODI series against South Africa from November 4–8 at Faisalabad’s Iqbal Stadium, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi has been appointed as the new one-day international (ODI) captain replacing wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Monday.

The PCB confirmed that Shaheen’s appointment was finalised following a meeting held in Islamabad involving white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, Director High Performance Aqib Javed and members of the selection committee.

“Shaheen’s appointment for the upcoming series was finalised today following a meeting held in Islamabad, which was attended by white-ball head coach Mike Hesson, Director High Performance Aqib Javed and members of the selection committee,” a short release by the PCB said.

The left-arm fast bowler, aged 25, brings a strong record to the leadership role — 66 ODIs and 92 T20Is with a combined 249 wickets, along with 120 wickets in 32 Tests (excluding the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Rawalpindi).

Rizwan, in his 20 ODIs as captain, led the side to nine wins and 11 defeats for a 45% winning percentage.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi’s administration has been criticised for frequent captaincy changes, having removed Shaheen earlier in 2024 only to bring back Babar, and then appointing Rizwan months ago.

Earlier this year, he had a brief stint as captain, guiding Pakistan in a five-match T20I home series against New Zealand that finished evenly poised at 2-2.

The new move signals a strategic change as Pakistan gears up for the 2027 World Cup, presumably giving Shaheen a free hand as leader in the lead-up to the major tournament. With the series against South Africa just weeks away, all eyes will now be on how Shaheen transitions into his new role — leading the side in the 50-over format while continuing to shoulder his frontline bowling responsibilities.