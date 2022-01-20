Shaheer Sheikh’s father passes away

Photo of ANI ANI|   Published: 20th January 2022 10:40 am IST
Shaheer Sheikh's father on ventilator after contracting COVID-19
Shaheer Sheikh and his father (Twitter)

Mumbai: After suffering from a severe COVID-19 infection, actor Shaheer Sheikh’s father passed away.

Actor Aly Goni confirmed the unfortunate news on his Twitter account. “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S, stay strong bhai,” he tweeted.

Shaheer’s father was on a ventilator. Two days ago only, Shaheer requested everyone to pray for his father’s recovery.

MS Education Academy

“My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers,” he had written.

Shaheer is best known for his role in the TV show ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button