Shaheer Sheikh’s father passes away

Mumbai: After suffering from a severe COVID-19 infection, actor Shaheer Sheikh’s father passed away.

Actor Aly Goni confirmed the unfortunate news on his Twitter account. “Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. May Allah rest uncle’s soul in peace bhai @Shaheer_S, stay strong bhai,” he tweeted.

Shaheer’s father was on a ventilator. Two days ago only, Shaheer requested everyone to pray for his father’s recovery.

“My dad is on a ventilator, suffering from a severe covid infection… pls keep him in your prayers,” he had written.

