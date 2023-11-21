Shahid Afridi says ‘overconfidence’ led to team India’s WC loss

Karachi: Former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi slammed Team India following their ODI World Cup 2023 loss against Australia at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Speaking live on a Pakistan-based TV channel, Samaa TV, Afridi said that overconfidence led to Rohit Sharma’s side’s downfall in the tournament.

India 🇮🇳 will lose this World Cup because of their overconfidence – Shahid Afridi 😳pic.twitter.com/cBlNsAjR1F — H A M Z A 🇵🇰 (@HamzaKhan259) November 19, 2023

He also said that after winning 10 matches in the tournament, overconfidence was too much in the team.

“Jab aap continue game jeete ja rahe ho toh overconfidence bhi zyada ho jati hai. toh woh cheez aapko marwah deti hai (When you have won all the games continuously, the ‘overconfidence’ is too much. So, this could lead to their downfall),” Afridi told on Samaa TV.

Coming to the match, India bundled out on a score of 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

While chasing 241 runs, India had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

The World Cup finalists will now compete in a five-match T20I series which will begin on Thursday in Visakhapatnam.