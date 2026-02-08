Shahid Kapoor’s ‘O Romeo’ gets clearance from Bombay High Court

Mumbai: In a major relief for the makers of Shahid Kapoor starrer “O’ Romeo,” the Bombay City Civil Court has dismissed a legal challenge seeking to restrain the release of the movie.

The court’s decision came after a high-stakes hearing where the Hon’ble Court weighed claims of personality and privacy rights against the fundamental right to creative expression.

Refreshing your memory, the lawsuit was initiated by the daughter of the late Hussain Shaikh. She alleged that the film’s portrayal violated her father’s privacy and reputation.

However, during the hearing, it was argued that while the film had been publicly announced in late 2024, the legal challenge was only brought forward at the eleventh hour, just days before the scheduled premiere of the movie.

While dismissing the application, the Hon’ble Court also upheld the principle that the right to privacy is personal and expires upon a person’s passing, meaning it cannot be inherited or claimed by family members to prevent the creation of artistic works.

The court recognized the movie as a work of fiction, supported by the inclusion of a clear disclaimer stating that the characters are fictional and any resemblance to real people is coincidental.

It was further successfully argued that halting a film at the last-minute causes irreparable financial damage to the filmmakers and various third parties behind the film.

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, “O’Romeo” is based on Hussain Zaidi’s novel “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”.

Set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s underworld, the project follows the story of Hussain Ustara, a raw, and emotionally conflicted gangster.

With Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal, and Tamannaah Bhatia in pivotal roles, the project is expected to reach the cinema halls on February 13.