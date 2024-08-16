Shahnoor Sana, Hyderabadi woman who is set to enter Bigg Boss

Hyderabad: The buzz around Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is intensifying with each passing day and fans are eager to learn more about the contestants who will be entering the Nagarjuna-hosted show. Recently, a popular social media page, Telugu Bigg Boss Stars, released a list of the first nine confirmed contestants, and among them is actress Shahnoor Sana.

But who is Shahnoor Sana, and why is she creating such excitement?

Shahnoor Sana, Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Contestant

Shahnoor Sana Begum, popularly known by her stage name Sana, is a well-known Indian actress, television personality, and model from Hyderabad. With a career spanning over two decades, Sana has made her mark predominantly in Telugu cinema, along with notable appearances in Kannada and Tamil films.

Sana made her acting debut in the 1996 Telugu film Ninne Pelladatha and has since appeared in over 200 films, mostly in supporting roles. Her portrayal of Kaikeyi in the 2011 film Sri Rama Rajyam was widely praised, and she received critical acclaim for her negative role in the same year’s film Rajapattai.

Apart from her acting career, Sana ventured into the digital world in May 2020 by launching her own YouTube channel, where she shares cooking tutorials alongside her daughter-in-law, Sameera Sherief. Sana is also active on Instagram, where she has 149K followers, eager to keep up with her latest updates.

As she gears up to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu 8 house, fans are excited to see how this seasoned actress will navigate the challenges and drama of the reality show.