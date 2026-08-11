Shaikpet flyover drainpipe falls, commuter escapes in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A pipe used to drain rainwater from the Shaikpet flyover in Hyderabad fell onto the road under it at midnight on Monday, August 10.

One commuter travelling on the Shaikpet-Raidurgam Road had a narrow escape. In a video shared on social media, the commuter said, “The pipe fell off the flyover, and I was lucky to escape since I was wearing a helmet.”

The commuter pointed towards the place from where the pipe detached. The broken pipe was seen lying on the road after the mishap. A bystander who recorded the incident pointed the camera towards the pipes connected to the flyover, claiming that they too would fall off in the future.