Shaikpet flyover drainpipe falls, commuter escapes in Hyderabad

A bystander who recorded the incident pointed the camera towards the pipes connected to the flyover, claiming that they too would fall off in the future.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Pipe falls off the Shaikpet flyover
Pipe falls off the Shaikpet flyover

Hyderabad: A pipe used to drain rainwater from the Shaikpet flyover in Hyderabad fell onto the road under it at midnight on Monday, August 10.

One commuter travelling on the Shaikpet-Raidurgam Road had a narrow escape. In a video shared on social media, the commuter said, “The pipe fell off the flyover, and I was lucky to escape since I was wearing a helmet.”

The commuter pointed towards the place from where the pipe detached. The broken pipe was seen lying on the road after the mishap. A bystander who recorded the incident pointed the camera towards the pipes connected to the flyover, claiming that they too would fall off in the future.

Subhan Bakery

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

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