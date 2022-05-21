Shailesh quits Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, finds new show

Mumbai: TV actor Shailesh Lodha has been making headlines for a few reports of him quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma surfaced online. While there has been no confirmation on this, his cryptic Instagram posts added more fuel to the ongoing rumours. And now, we hear that he has bagged a new show.

A small clip has been released by the Sheemaroo show which gives us a hint of Shailesh Lodha’s next project. In the teaser, Shailesh tells his fans, “Tayyar rahiye, aa rahe hai hum jald hi. (get ready, we are coming soon)”. The promo was accompanied by the caption, “वाह भाई वाह! पहचानिए तो भला, कौन हैं ये, जो लेकर आ रहे हैं एक नया शो? देखिये जल्द ही सिर्फ़ #ShemarooTV पर.”

Wah Bhai wah is said to be a poetry show in which poets will declaim satirical poems on the current situation. Apart from being the host, Shailesh will also recite poems with the other two poets.

Recently, a source close to TMKOC project, told India today that Shailesh Lodha is unhappy with his contract as he feels that his dates are not properly used in the show. One of the main reasons for his quitting is restrictions on exploring opportunities. The source further added that the actor is looking forward to grabbing good opportunities related to his career and not rejecting them as he did previously due to TMKOC.