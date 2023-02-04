Shalin Bhanot’s ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur announces second marriage

Mumbai: Actress and Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot’s former wife Dalljiet Kaur has announced her second marriage. She is set to tie the knot with her UK-based beau Nikhil Patel in March.

Sharing one adorable picture of herself and Nikhil on Instagram, she wrote, “The stars aligned and fate played a part in bringing our hearts and souls together. Our journey to forever starts now. A new life, a new country(Kenya 🇰🇪 in Africa), a new beginning. Together.”

Speaking to ETimes, Dalljiet revealed more information about her impending wedding. She said, “The wedding is in March, and I am still figuring out a lot of things. I will move to Nairobi (Africa) for a couple of years, as Nikhil is placed there for work right now. We will eventually move back to London, where he was born and raised.”

Fans and friends of Dalljiet Kaur have taken to social media to express their excitement and to wish the couple all the best in their future together.

Dalljiet and Shalin got married in 2009 after dating for a few years. However, they parted ways in 2015 after the actress accused her husband of domestic violence. They are currently co-parenting their son Jaydon. And now, it seems like Dalljiet has happily moved on and is now ready to start a new chapter in her life.